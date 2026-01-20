Home

Viral

China Is Living In Future; Why it is said so is to be seen here in viral video? Even Grok has verified this video is accurate and real

‘China Is Living In Future’; Why it is said so is to be seen here in viral video? Even Grok has verified this video is accurate and real

In the past decade, China has bewildered the best of automobile manufacturers from around the world with its own indigenously developed vehicles.

New Delhi: There was a time when Japan and Hong Kong were the hubs of ultra-modern technology, churning out gizmos and gadgets frequently that would amaze the world. When a few other countries were toying with the idea of developing and creating robots to help humans with heavy, industrial-grade work, Japan launched the humanoid, the robot that looked like human beings.

However, at the turn of the century, China surprised the world with its industrial prowess as it started manufacturing electronic chips, semiconductors, magnets, and other electrical items required for the Information Technology sector, both hardware and software.

In the past decade, China has bewildered the best of automobile manufacturers from around the world with its own indigenously developed vehicles.

This video that we are sharing with you today shows the marvel and genius of the Chinese supremacy in this segment. The video shows cars that function merely by gestures and do not require keys to ignite on or off and move or stop. They just follow the commands of gestures.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Watch The Video Here

Wow! In the meantime in China..: pic.twitter.com/EUPMP3kttO — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) January 19, 2026

The video is posted on X by Tansu Yegen @TansuYegen with the caption: “Wow! In the meantime in China..:”

This video has received many responses. Sharing a few with you.

Big Degen @TheBigDegen: @grok is this video accurate? Are there Chinese cars that already function like this?

Grok @grok: Yes, the video appears accurate based on current tech. Chinese EVs like BYD’s Yangwang series, Xpeng’s models with XPilot, and Zeekr vehicles offer autonomous parking, remote summon, and self-driving to owners as of 2026. These L3/L4 features are deployed in select areas.

MB @MBxxvv: Does this mean that china is ahead of the USA?

Bosslee | Going Onchain ⛓️@goingonchain: but why?

My Beautiful Destination @MyBeauDes: Which car model is this. I would love to see it in Oman.

Fish @FishxCD: After trying 20 times, marketing team was able to obtain the marketing video the management desired.

Leila Hatoum @Leila1H: byd, J2, Gilee’s Lynk&Co (a partnership with Volvo) etc have brilliant advanced technologies that the current traditional automakers do not have

GALAVIS @FedericoGalavis: Yo Elon! Why don’t you talk about this?

Sriram @SriramMadras: China is already living in 2050

比特币橙子Trader @chengzi_95330: This is the Huawei AITO series — the No.1 in autonomous driving.

Riddle @Driidduu: China is ahead of 99% of the countries of the world.

Paw-some Perspectives @CatsandDogsmem: China is living in future

Dominic Lee 李梓敬 Colin Sechay @colinsechay: The ultimate luxury in a car is Self-Driving.

Techie Dani @techiedani: Wait for the part where the car drives TO ME

Winnie de Pueee @WinniedePue The EVs from Red Empire are the Temu version of Telsa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.