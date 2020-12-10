New Delhi: To avoid the risk of getting infected with coronvirus, China on Thursday told its airline cabin crew members to wear disposable diapers to cut down bathroom visits. This has officially been said by China’s aviation regulator as fewer toilet visits will cut down the risk of the infection. Also Read - Schools in Haryana to Reopen From Dec 14, COVID-19 Test Report Must For Students

The recommendation is a part of a new set of guidelines for airlines, flight and cabin crew issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). The diaper advice is in a section on personal protective equipment.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the recommendation applies for charter flights to and from countries and regions where infections exceed 500 in every one million people.

Titled as ‘Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Guideline for Airlines’, and a separate 11-page ‘Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Guideline for Airports’, the 38-page long document talks about monitoring and taking care of the “psychological” health of flight crew and airport personnel.

The guidelines also stated that the cabin crew members should be provided humanistic care and psychological counselling. To take care of mental health, the guidelines said the crew members’ family pressures should be taken into account.

The development comes at a time when China’s aviation market has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan and subsequent spread around the country.

Apart from diaper advice, instructions were given on personal protective equipment as well:

1) Medical protective masks

2) Double-layer disposable medical rubber gloves

3) Goggles

4) Disposable caps

5) Disposable protective clothing

6) Disposable shoe covers

7) Flight crew should wear masks and goggles, but they don’t need diapers.