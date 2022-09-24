Xi Jinping House Arrest Latest Update: Soon after the news report about the house arrest of Chinese President Xi Jinping went viral with Beijing cancelling more than 6000 international and domestic flights, Twitter users were curious to ask whether everything is well with the Chinese President.Also Read - China Underscores Commitment to Taiwan, Warns Interlopers

Speculations were rife about Chinese President Xi Jinping being placed under house arrest earlier in the day. Rumours were doing the rounds on social media that Xi has been removed as the chief of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and China’s capital, Beijing, is currently under the army’s control. Also Read - Beijing Cancels Over 6,000 Domestic, International Flights; Suspends Rail Services. Reason Not Known Yet

The development comes a day after a former top security official was sentenced to life in prison by the Chinese court. In the meantime, other rumours started circulating on the Internet saying Li Qiaoming, the General serving for the Chinese PLA, has replaced Xi Jinping as China’s ruler. Also Read - Is Chinese President Xi Jinping Under House Arrest? Social Media Abuzz With Speculations

However, there was no official confirmation from the Chinese Communist Party or the state media about these rumours.

On Twitter, a Chinese human rights activist named Jennifer Zeng shared a video on Twitter and claimed the PLA was moving toward Beijing.

“#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumor has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA,” Zeng said.

#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumor has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA pic.twitter.com/hODcknQMhE — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) September 23, 2022

There were also reports about both international and domestic flights to and from Beijing being cancelled and that the city has been cut off from the rest of the world. Other reports also claimed that nearly 60 per cent of flights in China were grounded without any explanation on Friday.

#Beijing Airport canceled more than 6,000 domestic flights and international flights. Also, all tickets sold by the high-speed rail are suspended, and the rail is completely stopped until further notice. #XiJinping #China #ChinaMilitaryCoup pic.twitter.com/SBgFccyUZd — The Casulers (@casulers) September 24, 2022

Gordon Chang, a Chinese author, who is based in the US, replied to Zeng’s Tweet and wrote: “This video of military vehicles moving to #Beijing comes immediately after the grounding of 59% of the flights in the country and the jailings of senior officials. There’s a lot of smoke, which means there is a fire somewhere inside the #CCP. #China is unstable.”

This video of military vehicles moving to #Beijing comes immediately after the grounding of 59% of the flights in the country and the jailings of senior officials. There’s a lot of smoke, which means there is a fire somewhere inside the #CCP. #China is unstable. https://t.co/hSUS3210GR — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) September 24, 2022

Curious netizens started wondering on social media whether Xi Jinping was really placed under house arrest. As various users started posting o Twitter, #ChinaCoup started trending on the microblogging site. Many asked whether it is all well with Xi Jinping.