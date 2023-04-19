Home

Chinese Acrobat Falls To Death During Live Performance, Disturbing Video Goes Viral

The incident occurred in the city of Suzhou in central Anhui province after a gymnast surnamed Sun, fell during a flying-trapeze performance.

Although the female performer was told to wear safety lines, she allegedly refused. (Video grab)

Viral Video: An aerial silks performance went horribly wrong when a Chinese acrobat died after falling from a height of about 30 feet. According to the reports, the acrobat could not execute the act as was required after a routine went wrong with her acrobatic partner, who is also her husband, according to a BBC report.

The videos of the mishap have created shock waves on social media and many users are wondering why the woman did not wear any safety belt, and why there was no safety net or crash mat on the ground.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE – VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY RECOMMENDED

A lot of discussions on Chinese socials today about the fatal accident that happened last night in Suzhou during a live acrobatic show. The female performer did not wear safety lines and she fell. She was rushed to hospital but passed away. (video end cut due to shocking content) pic.twitter.com/l5DCf0ilN1 — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) April 16, 2023

Sun fell after her acrobatic partner and husband was not able to grab her with his legs during the show. Though Sun was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her.

Officials said that an investigation is underway into the incident.

News website The Paper has reported that Sun and her husband surnamed Zhang, had worked together for many years and have performed several stunts together without safety belts.

She leaves behind two children, adds The Paper.

The news website further reported that the couple were arguing at the time of the incident. Although the female performer was told to wear safety lines, she allegedly refused.

Dismissing any such reports, Zhang has denied fighting with his wife. According to Yangzi Evening News. “We were always happy together. There was no fight.”

