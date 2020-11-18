We have often joked about the exorbitant prices of Apple products, saying how one would have to sell his/her kidneys to afford them. Every year when Apple launches a new product, kidney jokes and memes go viral, however, no one ever thought that something of that sort would actually happen. Also Read - Ready to Sell Your Kidneys? Apple iPhone 12 Price Triggers Hilarious Memes & Jokes on Twitter

But it did and with disastrous consequences! In 2011, a Chinese man who sold his kidney as a teenager to buy an Apple iPad and iPhone in 2011 is now bedridden with organ failure for life, as per a Vice report.

Wang Shangkun was 17-years-old when he underwent surgery and sold his right kidney in the black market to buy the Apple products. Shortly after the illegal surgery, he began suffering from a decreased level of kidney function, news.com.au had reported

“Shangkun had sold his kidney to black market organ harvesters in April 2011 where he received $4,500 Australian dollars. He purchased an iPhone 4 and iPad 2 with the funds,” the report added.

The man suffered renal failure in his second kidney after having one removed. It is said that it was due to the unsanitary conditions where the surgery took place.

Notably, this shockinh practice is quite common in China where black market organ transplant is a thriving trade.