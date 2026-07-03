Chinese gym bans man from working out; the reason will astonish you | Viral

A gym in Hangzhou, China, ended a man's three-year membership and refunded him following repeated complaints from fellow members over his body odour.

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A Chinese gym suspended the membership of a man over a mind-boggling reason. AI-generated image

There is a huge market for luxury perfumes in the world as people all over try to beat bad body odour. However, even the best perfumes were not enough to conceal the odour of a man in China. So much so that the gym where he used to work out cancelled his membership and returned his deposit. They even sent him off with a free three-month pass to work out somewhere else.

What led to the incident?

Shi, who has been identified only by his surname, is a resident of Hangzhou. The South China Morning Post, quoting Zhejiang TV, reported that he paid 6,388 yuan (approximately US$940) for a three-year gym membership in May 2025, giving him access to the facility until April 2028.

Shi said he lost a significant amount of weight a decade ago, bringing his weight down from 125 kg to 80 kg. The experience motivated him to adopt an active lifestyle, and he has continued to exercise and participate in sports regularly. He added that after joining the gym, he worked out there five times a week. However, Shi said he was informed on June 20 that his membership was being terminated because of complaints from fellow gym-goers.

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The gym informed Shi that it had spent considerable time deliberating before reaching its decision. “We thought it through carefully for a long time before making this decision. We will refund your money for the remaining time of your membership period,” it told him in a message.

The message further read, “We are already under pressure to do business amid the economic downturn and we are trying to treat each customer well. But many customers repeatedly complained to us that the strong odour in the gym had affected them. So we have to end your membership.”

Shi said he received 3,888 yuan (US$570) from the gym as well as a three-month membership card to another gym.

What did the gym say?

The gym told local media that Shi perspired heavily during workouts and that it had received multiple complaints from members about a strong body odour. According to the gym, some customers said they could smell it around the machines he had been using and preferred not to use equipment nearby.

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According to the gym, it attempted to resolve the matter by allocating a separate workout area for Shi and asking him to visit during less crowded hours. Despite these measures, members continued to complain. Shi admitted that he sweats a lot during exercise.

Shi admitted that excessive sweating is an issue for him but said he makes every effort to keep the gym clean. He said he carries multiple towels to wipe off sweat and cover the equipment he uses during his workouts.