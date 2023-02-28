Home

Chinese Man Desecrates Coffins At Ancient Cemetery, Kisses Skulls; Gets 9 Months Jail

Chinese Man Desecrates Coffins At Ancient Cemetery, Kisses Skulls; Gets 9 Months In Jail. (Image: www.scmp.com)

Viral News: It was while I was pursuing graduation that I developed a keen interest in Human Behaviour And Allied Sciences because since adolescence I was always intrigued by the behaviour of people. To put it in simple words, the same person would act in so many different ways that it was near impossible to fathom the real personality. Then I decided to go for a few papers with different subjects with various tendencies (I desist from using the term “disorder”). That introduced me to a whole new world of people, just like you and I, who had developed some issue with the mass of tissue inside their craniums.

Later, I started my career as a criminal investigator, popularly known as crime beat. That exposed me to numerous intricate and extremely complex, multifaceted personalities.

What I am going through is an account of a 21-year-old man in China who went to an ancient burial site, and desecrated three coffins to make money by doing a live-streaming session. He was caught by the villagers. Interestingly, this incident took place in March last year. He has been awarded a nine-month suspended jail term.

“As per the report, Chen opened up three coffins with the help of his two friends and live-streamed a video of himself that showed him removing the bones from one of the coffins. Not only that but he was also seen kissing skulls,” this is what NDTV says. Credit goes where it is due.

But why would someone be so spellbound and charmed by the dead? The nearest reason that I can think of at this moment is Necrophilia.

Necro-philia: Necrophilia is made up of two terms, necro, meaning dead body/corpse/death, and philia, meaning “an abnormal love for a specified thing”.

In broader terms, Necrophilia is “sexual attraction or act involving dead bodies”. It is a persistent, compulsive desire, or fascination with dead bodies.

Here I must mention Psycho, a 1960 movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock with Anthony Perkins playing the titular character, Norman Bates. Psycho is regarded as one of the greatest films of all time that set a new benchmark for future stories and screenplays. Even though I will never want you guys to watch a disturbing movie but in the background of this story, you can ask someone who has not just watched but understood this marvel of cinema.

