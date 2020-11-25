New Delhi: In yet another nail-biting incident, a woman in southern China’s Maoming city tied her husband and threw him into a river, after he was allegedly caught ‘cheating with his mistress’, said reports. The shocking moment was caught on camera and it came to light after footage of the man getting tied up inside a bamboo cage by a couple of men was widely circulated online on Chinese social media. Also Read - Xi Jinping Finally Congratulates Joe Biden; Hopes US, China Will Uphold Spirit of Non-Confrontation

The footage allegedly shows the husband wailing with pain as a mob of men strapped him with ropes after he was found barely dressed in bed with a woman. Also Read - Indian Navy Inducts Two American Predator Drones On Lease, Can Be Deployed On China Border

In the viral video, the man appeared to be shocked after the group of men barged into the room and caught him barely dressed in bed with a woman. The alleged mistress can also be seen standing by the door with a towel wrapped around her body. Also Read - India’s Ban on 43 Chinese Apps May Affect Beijing’s Digital Silk Route Ambitions | Here’s How

After strapping the man to the cage with ropes, the group carried him out of the building before throwing him into a river nearby. He was later lifted out of the water soon after the incident.

According to a Daily Mail report, the method, loosely translated as ‘dip in a pig cage’, was practiced by Chinese people during the Ming dynasty (1368 – 1644 AD) and Qing dynasty (1644 – 1912 AD) as a type of lynching or punishment for adultery.

As per the practice of the ancient times, the accused person would be tied up and put inside the cage to prevent them from escaping. They would then be thrown into a river and drown until they die.

Soon after the incident came to light, local police were alerted and an investigation was launched. The man was in stable condition after the incident, police said. Four suspects have been detained amid an ongoing investigation.

The man in the video was taken to hospital for examination and did not suffer serious injuries, said an official statement.

One suspect, a 41-year-old man has already been arrested while three other suspects, aged 36, 32 and 18, turned themselves in to the police. The authorities further said that the incident was caused by ‘romantic disputes’.