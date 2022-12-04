Chinese Officials Forcefully Drag Man Refusing To Go To Quarantine Centre, Video Goes Viral

a video is circulating on social media that shows where a man was seen forcefully dragged out of his home after allegedly refusing to go to a quarantine facility.

VIRAL VIDEO OF CHINESE MAN BEING FORCED TO GO TO QUARANTINE FACILITY

Trending News: As the Chinese government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world’s most stringent, a video is circulating on social media that shows where a man was seen forcefully dragged out of his home after allegedly refusing to go to a quarantine facility.

The incident, which doesn’t say which city it is from, has left Twitter users stunned. A user commented ‘OMG. What’s going on? Why is this happening? Unimaginable?’, another user commented ‘Watching this my heart breaks, Same time I feel what luck it is, that we have documented these cruelty by Video!’

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CHINESE MAN BEING FORCED TO GO TO QUARANTINE FACILITY HERE:

Raided by the state in broad daylight in your own home!

More cities in China recently eased restrictions, allowing shopping malls, supermarkets and other businesses to reopen following protests last weekend in Shanghai and other areas in which some crowds called for President Xi Jinping to resign. Urumqi in the northwest, site of a deadly fire that triggered the protests, announced supermarkets and other businesses were reopening.

The ruling Communist Party is trying to crush criticism of the human cost and disruption of its “zero COVID” strategy, which has confined millions of people to their homes. Protesters have been detained and photos and videos of events deleted from Chinese social media. Police fanned out across Shanghai, Beijing and other cities to try to prevent additional protests.

(With inputs from AP)