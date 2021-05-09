New Delhi: The debris from China’s disintegrating Long March 5B rocket entered the Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday and fell into the Indian Ocean area close to the Maldives, the country’s space agency said, ending an anxious week as people and the governments wondered where and when the space junk would fall. Remnants of the Chinese rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 10.24 am Beijing time and fell into an open sea area at 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude, China’s Manned Space Engineering Office said. Also Read - Chinese Rocket Re-Enters Earth, Debris Lands in Indian Ocean West Of Maldives

The coordinates put the splash down in the Indian Ocean, close to the Maldives, Hong-Kong based South China Mornig Post reported, adding that most the remnants burned up during the re-entry. However, the Chinese rocket was predicted to pass over Nelson (S Island) and Wellington (N Island), New Zealand and a number of other locations. Also Read - Long March 5B, Chinese Rocket Debris Likely To Hit Earth In Next 24 Hours

As the rocket was falling back to earth, netizens were following the live tracking and waited for the debris to land with bated breath. Hours before the rocket landed in the Indian Ocean, Twitter users started a hilarious memefest, and the hashtags ‘Chinese Rocket’ and ‘Chinese Rocket Falling’ were trending.

Here’s a compilation of the best memes:

scientists trying to explain where the rocket is landing #chineserocket pic.twitter.com/rD4k4gsViz — shey⁷ (@jiminyoongles) May 9, 2021

Trying to fast forward to the part where the #ChineseRocket explodes so I can finally go to bed. pic.twitter.com/mlUbK59V0d — Kristin (@KristinM1) May 9, 2021

We were on the edge all day for the Chinese Rocket to end up landing in the Indian Ocean. #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/N3O2AwpoV2 — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) May 9, 2021

Me waiting for the #chineserocket to hit me so I don’t have to go to work on Monday pic.twitter.com/qe86ueSPla — ¡! (@exgatestudent) May 9, 2021

Me when I hear a bang in my garden at 4am #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/D9JbGuDBjn — Nisar (@nis4r) May 9, 2021

When you’re laughing at the Chinese rocket memes and the sun starts to rise at 11 at night. #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/2X8CTxumzk — DistortBot RESURRECTED (@DistortBot) May 9, 2021

Covid19 was not enough, so they sent #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/XlSD7p4J3V — Rajeshwar Pahan (@ImNerdyRaj) May 9, 2021

In 2020 China almost destroyed the world.

China in 2021:#ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/grESvSlOip — (@aqqu___) May 9, 2021

Y’all I just heard a firework go off and I thought I was a goner… #ChineseRocket #ChineseRocketFalling pic.twitter.com/ixVxcY9UfC — lovebeauty (@style_smile33) May 9, 2021