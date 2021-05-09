New Delhi: The debris from China’s disintegrating Long March 5B rocket entered the Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday and fell into the Indian Ocean area close to the Maldives, the country’s space agency said, ending an anxious week as people and the governments wondered where and when the space junk would fall. Remnants of the Chinese rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 10.24 am Beijing time and fell into an open sea area at 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude, China’s Manned Space Engineering Office said. Also Read - Chinese Rocket Re-Enters Earth, Debris Lands in Indian Ocean West Of Maldives
The coordinates put the splash down in the Indian Ocean, close to the Maldives, Hong-Kong based South China Mornig Post reported, adding that most the remnants burned up during the re-entry. However, the Chinese rocket was predicted to pass over Nelson (S Island) and Wellington (N Island), New Zealand and a number of other locations. Also Read - Long March 5B, Chinese Rocket Debris Likely To Hit Earth In Next 24 Hours
As the rocket was falling back to earth, netizens were following the live tracking and waited for the debris to land with bated breath. Hours before the rocket landed in the Indian Ocean, Twitter users started a hilarious memefest, and the hashtags ‘Chinese Rocket’ and ‘Chinese Rocket Falling’ were trending.
