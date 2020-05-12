Beijing: Passersby in China’s Zhejiang were shocked out of their wits when they saw a pregnant Chinese woman giving birth to a baby as she walked down the street. Also Read - Video of Woman Masturbating at Ikea Store in China Goes Viral, Company Slams Vulgar Act

The incredible footage captured by a surveillance camera shows the sudden moment when her baby just dropped down on the pavement, while the woman was walking along with a man.

Upon feeling something in her legs, she looks back and finds the baby lying on the floor. Meanwhile, many passersby and local shop owners gathered around the woman with one shopkeeper bringing over a blanket to wrap up the baby.

Watch the video:

The locals also then called the authorities for professional help after providing first aid to the woman and her baby.

According to local media Cover News, the new mother, identified only by her surname Chen, was taken to a hospital in Taizhou of Zhejiang province on May 4.

Talking to local media, she said, ”It’s a boy and his lips were black when I took a first look at him. I lifted his legs up later and patted him on the buttocks several times before crying out and his lips turned red. Then I know he’s fine”.