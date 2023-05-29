Home

This Chinese Woman Quits Job to Become Full-Time Daughter, Gets Rs 47,000 Monthly

We are all aware that parents cherish spending time with their children. However, as kids grow up and become occupied with their daily lives, parents may feel left alone. In China, parents have found

This Chinese Woman Quit Job To Become Full-Time Daughter | Photo: Unsplash

We are all aware that parents cherish spending time with their children. However, as kids grow up and become occupied with their daily lives, parents may feel left alone. In China, parents have found a solution to address this issue, sparking a meaningful conversation on the country’s social media platforms.

A 40-year-old woman named Nianan, who had been working at a news agency for 15 years, decided to quit her job after her parents offered her a monthly allowance of 4,000 yuan ($570) to become a “full-time daughter.”

This story was reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Nianan had experienced changes in her role in 2022, which led to increased stress levels and the constant need to be available. During this challenging period, her parents stepped in to provide support.

Motivated by her elderly parents’ emotional approach and the financial assistance they offered, Nianan made the decision to embrace the role of a “full-time daughter.” She described this role as a “profession filled with love.” Her daily routine begins with an hour of dancing with her parents in the morning, followed by grocery shopping together. In the evening, she cooks dinner with her father. Additionally, she takes care of various household tasks, including managing electronic devices. Nianan also serves as her parents’ driver and organizes monthly family outings.

Being in the company of her parents has had a therapeutic effect on Nianan, alleviating the tensions she experienced while working.

However, she acknowledges that her desire to earn more money has been a significant source of pressure. Her elderly parents reassure her by stating that if she finds a more suitable job, she can pursue it.

According to the South China Morning Post, the concept of being a “full-time daughter” has gained popularity among young individuals in China. It is seen as an alternative to the demanding job market and exhausting work schedules. This lifestyle choice is believed to offer greater autonomy and freedom compared to traditional work arrangements. However, critics argue that it may foster dependence on parents rather than promoting self-sufficiency.

