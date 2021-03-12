New Delhi: Every time a foreigner praises desi food, Indians just go gaga over it! The same happened on Friday when Australian sports journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey shared a picture of herself with the famous Indian dish–Chole Bhature and all hell broke loose! Minutes after Chloe posted the picture, netizens started trending ‘Chole’ on Twiter, making hilarious memes and jokes over her name’s resemblance with the sumptuous dish. Notably, on previous occasions, the 33-year-old journalist has expressed her love for India and Indians cricketers, and promised to ‘visit India’ and ‘have chole bhature’. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Joe Root, Ben Stokes Put England in Strong Position as India Remain Wicket-less at Lunch

Sharing a photo of herself posing with Chole Bhature, the journalist from Sydney wrote: “Iconic (if you know, you know)”. See the picture here: Also Read - India's Predicted XI For 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Comeback to T. Natarajan Debut, Two Changes Likely For SCG Game

Well, as expected, her tweet went viral in no time, and Indians came up with all sorts of funny responses to her having Chole Bhature. See a few of them:

Chloe Loves Chole https://t.co/DcIaeFzZsi — Shalini Bajpai😷 Stay Safe (@sbajpai2811) March 12, 2021

Aur toh aur yeh firangi mote bhi nahee hotey inhe kha ke. Saari charbi punjabiyo ko he chadti hai 😀 — 🌞🆁 🅰 🅼🌞 (@ramsthoughts) March 12, 2021

That's so generous you changed your name after Choley Bhature. Massive respect. — Par!x!t (@parixit111) March 12, 2021

This simple pic of yours has got Chloe & Chole trending side by side in India. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/u4e1jtp5Uq — sandeep patil (@patilsandeepr) March 12, 2021

Yes Chole Wali Madam We Know 😂♥️ — Dr Khushboo 👛 (@khushbookadri) March 12, 2021

" You got chole in your name but still looking for it you need some bhature and you're done " I still remember that😂 — ZALUCK (@zalak_vankar) March 12, 2021

We have seen many dual role performance in cinemas. But this is picture perfect. Double Chloe&baturey — C R SHANKAR (@CRSHANKAR3) March 12, 2021

On previous occasions too, Chloe has expressed her love for Indian things–be it watching Bollywood movies or learning Hindi. She has also responded to many a tweets in Hindi, which has helped her gain many Indian followers. Not only that, the journalist rooted for India and entertained fans with her hilarious tweets throughout India’s tour of Australia.