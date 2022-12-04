‘Chori Karke Acha Laga Lekin…’ Thief’s Confession To Chhattisgarh Police Goes Viral. Watch

The thief told the police that he spent the stolen money on feeding strays and cattle.

VIRAL VIDEO OF CHHATTISGARH THIEF'S CONFESSION

Chor Ka Video: A video of an honest thief making a confession at a police station in Chhattisgarh’s Durg is going viral on social media. The thief told the police that he spent the stolen money on feeding strays and cattle. He claimed that he also distributed blankets among the poor.

In the clip, Durg Superintendent of Police Dr Abhishek Pallava can be seen interrogating the thief and other police officers present in the room burst into laughter listening to his replies.

Soon after the video was shared on social media platforms, it went viral and gained many reactions from netizens. Instagram users started calling the thief ‘Robinhood’, ‘Krantikari chor’ etc.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CHHATTISGARH THIEF’S CONFESSION HERE:

The thief, in the video, can be heard as saying, “Chori karke achha laga (I felt good after stealing) but he regretted it later.” When the cop asked the reason, he said that he realised later.

The cop went on to ask him, “How much did you get?” to which he replied that he got Rs 10,000 which he distributed among the poor.