Netizens can't stop cracking up after seeing a hilarious viral video where two women were caught on camera stealing. The video was shared on Instagram by a meme page a day ago and it has now gone viral with more than 62,500 views.

In the video, CCTV footage shows a car stopping on the side of a road late at night. Out of the car, comes a woman wearing a black dress who casually walks on the pavement as if taking an evening stroll. She is accompanied by another woman dressed in pink who is keeping an eye out for her as she carries out her mission. The woman in black is then seen uprooting a public plant from the middle of the pavement and then carrying it back to the car. The car then drives off but the whole incident is caught on camera.

Instagram users flooded the comments of the post with laughing emojis and said that the two women don't deserve to travel in a car. The caption of the post called the two women 'bade log'. The text over the video said: "Sarkari paudha bhi safe nahi (Even a government plant isn't safe)".

