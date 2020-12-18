Ahead of Christmas, a man dressed up as Santa Claus carried out sanitization and distributed masks to people in Mumbai’s Rani Lakshmi Chowk area on Thursday. The man identified as Ashok Kurmi President of Sion friend Circle Foundation, said he carried out the sanitation drive to do his bit in spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - 'Heartbreaking': Gay Boy Writes a Letter to Santa & Asks If God Loves Him, Leaves People in Tears

Ashok said that he celebrates Christmas every year by distributing toys and chocolates to children but this year, he thought of spreading awareness about Covid-19 instead.

Speaking to ANI Kurmi said, “I used to celebrate Christmas every year by distributing toys, chocolates, and gifts to underprivileged kids but this year due to the massive spread of COVID-19, I decided to sanitize bus stands, autos, and other places.”

Here are pictures of the same:

Mumbai: A man dressed as Santa Claus carried out sanitization & distributed masks to people in Rani Lakshmi Chowk area. He says, "Every year I used to distribute chocolates and gifts to children but this year I decided to contribute my bit to fight against COVID-19." #Christmas pic.twitter.com/DO4UHyG5Kf — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

Apart from the drive, he also distributed face masks and hand sanitisers to homeless children and the needy. He said, by doing this he feels good and satisfied as it is a good step to make people aware about at least wearing masks amid the pandemic to protect themselves.

On Thursday, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rose to 18,84,773 with the addition of 3,880 fresh cases. Mumbai city reported 586 positive cases, pushing the overall count to 2.85 lakh, while the death toll increased to 11,013 after 10 more patients succumbed to the virus, as per Mumbai Mirror.

(With ANI inputs)