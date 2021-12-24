Kolkata: Ahead of Christmas tomorrow, Park Street in West Bengal’s Kolkata has been lit up with beautiful Christmas decorations. It has been decked out in fairy lights, tuning bulbs, and Christmas-themed lighting. The area is expected to get a huge rush of visitors on Christmas eve today and on Christmas day tomorrow as besides the decorations, a giant Christmas tree has been put up at Apeejay House.Also Read - Maharashtra Records 23 New Omicron Cases; Uddhav Reviews Situation, Says Guidelines to be Issued Today For Christmas And New Year

The centerpiece of the holiday decor at Park Street is the 50-feet-tall Christmas tree, which is the tallest so far in the city. The giant Christmas tree was unveiled by State Agriculture Minister Sovhandeb Chatterjee on Thursday. It is 30-foot in diameter. With a 4-feet star on the top, the tree stands 54-foot tall.

Just beside the giant Christmas tree are a 7-foot-tall Santa Clause and a 7-foot-tall fairy.

The Kolkata Christmas Festival lights up in the bustling Park Street. Themed decorations take to the streets, while twinkling LED ornaments sparkle after sundown. The streets chime in harmonious carols, while a beautiful Christmas tree decked in baubles awaits at the end of Allen Park.

Sovhandeb Chatterjee said, “This is an innovative idea by Apeejay House. This is the tallest tree in Calcutta City. I think this will attract the people of Kolkata as a whole and also the people of the state. They will come and join. In our festival, we will enjoy it irrespective of any political colour or caste or creed.”