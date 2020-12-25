Kazakh bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko, who recently married his sex doll ‘Margo’, has revealed that his wife has broken just before the Christmas holidays and is being repaired. For the uninitiated, sex doll is a type of anthropomorphic sex toy in the size and shape of a sexual partner. Also Read - Bizarre! Bodybuilder Marries His Sex Doll in a Creepy Ceremony, Says 'She's a Tender Soul Inside' | Watch

Tolochko said that the couple’s reunion will be a true gift for both of them as they plan to spend New Year together.

“She is broken. Now she is being repaired. She’s in another city. When she recovers, it will be a gift for both of us,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

The couple’s very unique wedding had made headlines around the world. Notably, in November, Tolochko married Margo, amid a lavish ceremony in front of guests. Sharing footage of the unusual celebration on Instagram, the muscleman wrote: “It’s happened. To be continued.”

Check out the wedding here:

Ever since the wedding, Tolochko, has become an internet star and gladly accepts invitations to take part in TV shows where he talks about his family life. Yuri also told how he has started to feel a little bit jealous of all the attention his new wife receives.

“In general, I began to be jealous of Margo. Many men would like to imagine the same. After the wedding, I decided to show her less to people, I forbade her from Instagram (I did this a long time ago). Maybe I’m being too selfish. But that’s the beauty of Margo, that I can do this to her and she won’t mind,” the bodybuilder said.

Tolochko claims he first met Margo at a night club, where he rescued her from some unwanted attention and the two have been in love ever since!

Tolochko said: “She can’t walk by herself; she needs help. Margo doesn’t know how to cook, but she loves Georgian cuisine. Her favourite dish is ‘khinkali’. She swears, but there is a tender soul inside.”

The bodybuilder identifies as a pansexual, and can fall in love with “a character, an image, a soul, just a person”.