Meet Cilia Flores: Nicolas Maduro's wife, who was captured by US forces...from growing up in dirt shack to studying criminal law, she was also known...

The administration of Trump conducted a large-scale operation, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Viral news: The latest move by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has brought the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, into headlines. The administration of Trump conducted a large-scale operation, which resulted in the capture of the couple. The forces have taken them out of the country, as per Trump. This has put Cilia Flores in the limelight. Here, we take you through her journey from poverty to politics.

Who is Cilia Flores?

Cilia Flores was born in Venezuela’s Tinaquillo on October 15, 1956. Flores is the youngest child and has six siblings. She has seen extreme poverty, as she used to live in a mud-brick house, which had a dirty floor. The family of Nicolas then moved to Caracas. She had studied criminal law at a private university.

Cilia Flores as one of Venezuela’s most powerful figures

The political calling of Cilia Flores emerged after the Caracazo riots of 1989. Flores said it acted as a turning point for her political career. Later, she formed a close association with Hugo Chavez. During this time, Flores provided him legal support as he failed the 1992 coup attempt. Later, she ended up winning a seat in the National Assembly, which made her a leader. She married Nicolas Maduro in the year 2013 after the death of Hugo Chavez, making her ‘Venezuela’s power broker’.

Donald Trump’s claim about Cilia Flores and Nicolas Maduro?

The US President on Truth Social wrote, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.”

