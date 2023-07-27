Home

Cillian Murphy’s Watch In Oppenheimer Has A Dark History; Watch Viral Video

Cillian Murphy’s wrist watch in Oppenheimer is one of a kind, but not for a good reason. The watch is actually radioactive.

The watches used in Oppenheimer. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer has been raking in money at the box office since it was released on July 21. The biopic revolves around the life of American theoretical physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer aka the father of the atomic bomb. Since its release, social media has been filled with some amusing and fascinating posts related to the film. Now, a video has surfaced online which claims that Cillian Murphy’s wrist watch in the film is one of a kind, but not for the best reasons. According to the video, the watch worn by the Peaky Blinders actor is radioactive. Not just this, apart from Cillian Murphy, Emily and Matt Damon also wore the same watches in the film. According to reports, Christopher Nolan used these watches from Hamilton, which had provided timepieces for his previous films Tenet and Interstellar.

Shocking Viral Video About Oppenheimer

For the ones who don’t know, the watches worn by Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon contain ‘luminous paint’ which makes it easier for the wearer to see the time in the dark. The watches glow due to the presence of the radioactive element radium. The US Radium Corporation, after World War I, hired ‘Radium Girls’ who painted the dials of these timepieces. It is said that most of these Radium Girls died before their 30s. This happened because in a bid to do their work properly, the women licked the tip of the paintbrushes, gulping a bit of radium every day. As soon as the women got to know the truth, they came together in1927 to sue the US Radium Corporation. In 1968, the watches were banned, as the radium claimed the lives of many ladies who painted the dial of these watches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watchfinder & Co. (@watchfinderofficial)

Another Oppenheimer Story

Meanwhile, an image from the sets of Oppenheimer was shared by Gašper Beguš, Principal of Bowles Hall Residential College in Berkeley. The professor shared an experience of accidentally walking into the set of the film during a shoot.

I was innocently walking on campus one day when I see a bunch of cool cars and a few people dressed in the 40s clothes. I thought a cool student group has a fashion show or something (Berkeley has awesome student groups) Until someone starts yelling at me that I should get out… pic.twitter.com/pLSG0CjauC — Gašper Beguš (@begusgasper) July 25, 2023



About Oppenheimer

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer. Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer , the film casts Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh in pivotal roles.

