Circus Lion Attacks Trainer During Live Show, Almost Rips Off Arms | Viral Video

The animal handler earns a lot of applause for their ability and skill to control and command the fearsome big cats which are counted among the best hunters in wildlife.

Circus Lion Attacks Trainer During Live Show, Almost Rips His Arms Off | Watch Viral Video

Lion Video: Circuses are very popular with people, especially children as they get to see many different items ranging from entertainment to dangerous, such as trapeze artists, firing a person from a cannon, and shows that involve animals like horses, lions, and tigers. The animal handler earns a lot of applause for their ability and skill to control and command the fearsome big cats which are counted among the best hunters in wildlife.

The viral video that we are sharing with you shows a clip from a circus where a wrangler is alone in a big enclosure with four lions who are performing their part as per the instructions. Suddenly, in the middle of the live show, one lion gets agitated and attacks the trainer. What follows is a melee as the man tries to save his life from the angry lion. The man uses props as a shield but this further infuriates the animal and it again attacks the man.

Does it make me a bad person to wish the loin would have ate him? pic.twitter.com/nfG4vK7v39 — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) March 3, 2023

Performances by animals are completely banned in many parts of the world since they are not only ill-treated but also not fed properly. There have been many reports of circuses and individuals keeping these wonderful and majestic felines as pets.

They forget that these creatures are not programmed by nature to be domesticated and they belong to the forest which is their natural habitat.

