Citadel CEO Gifts 3-Day Disney World Trip, Coldplay Concert For 10,000 Employees And Their Families. Deets Here

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin treated 10,000 employees and their families for a three-day Walt Disney World trip and also a Coldplay concert. He also paid for the plane tickets of everyone flying from Houston, New York, Paris, Zurich and more.

An all-expenses-paid trip was gifted to the 10,000 employees for a 3-day trip to Florida's Walt Disney World. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Pick your boss and not the job, say experts. There’s a reason career coaches stand by this mantra. A good boss makes your life easy but a great boss inspires you to achieve things you may have never imagined. A great boss will always have your respect. The 10,000 employees of Citadel will always be grateful for the company’s founder and CEO Ken Griffin. Griffin, a billionaire, treated 10,0000 employees of the company with a three-day trip to Florida’s Walt Disney World along with their families.

Griffin also took care of the plane tickets of everyone flying from Houston, New York, Paris, Zurich and more. He also covered the hotel bookings and meals of the employees and their employees. That’s not it. The cherry on top for those lucky employees – a Coldplay concert alongwith Carly Rae Jepsen and DJ Diplo.

Ken Griffin told employees that they have performed extraordinarily in the history of finance. “We have built the most extraordinary team not only in our history – but also in the history of finance. We have an incredible future ahead of us – and I look forward to the chapters yet to be written,” Griffin told employees as per the New York Post.

Citadel LLC is a multinational hedge fund and financial services company. As per Forbes Rich List, Ken Griffin is worth about $31.7 billion (Rs 2,61,03,84,050) which makes him the 40th richest person in the world.