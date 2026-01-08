Home

Viral

Cities around the world are sinking! List includes Indian cities like Chennai, Kolkata and...

Cities around the world are sinking! List includes Indian cities like Chennai, Kolkata and…

Cities around the world are sinking due to the reasons like excessive pumping of groundwater, heavy construction and rising rainfall.

Sinking cities- Representative AI image

Sinking cities: Would you believe if we say that the ground beneath some of the world’s busiest cities is slowly going down? According to a new research, your neigbourhood, including the streets, homes and places of worship that once stood firm are now inching downward. The report shockingly concludes that year after year, many cities around the world, including these in India, are sinking.

Which are the global cities sinking down?

Getting to the list of popular list which are under the threat of sinking, Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta is among the fastest sinking cities on Earth. In the present scenario, nearly half of Jakarta already lies below sea level. The report also talks about the reasons behind the impact. It says that excessive pumping of groundwater, heavy construction and rising rainfall have combined to push the city into frequent flooding.

Which are the Indian cities sinking down?

In a point of concern for India, the report has said that similar patterns are now visible in India. As per a study by Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, several Indian cities including Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad have shown similar signs of sinking.

As per the report, India’s old capital, Kolkata is showing similar patterns as parts of the city are going down by up to 2.8 cm each year. Also, another Indian city, Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, has areas where the land is reportedly sinking even faster. Last but not the least, Ahmedabad too faces the same threat. With localities sinking by more than 4 cm annually, the city of Gujarat is facing increasing future flood risks along with sinking.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why are cities around the world going down?

The reason behind the sinking cities of India is believed to be overuse of water resources, especially where water is drawn heavily for homes, farms and industries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.