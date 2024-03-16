Home

Civet Cat Trapped Inside Delhi Godown Rescued By Wildlife SOS

Civet Cat Rescued: In a rare operation, an Asian palm civet ventured inside a gym equipment store-cum-godown in Delhi’s Ghitorni area. The mammal was found trapped inside the washroom of the store. The Rapid Response Unit from Wildlife SOS responded promptly to the emergency call and successfully rescued the civet, ensuring its well-being.

A one-of-a-kind scenario unfolded when staff members of a gym equipment store-cum-godown in Ghitorni came across a strange-looking animal in their washroom. Understanding that the animal was distressed, the staff quickly contacted Wildlife SOS on the NGO’s emergency rescue helpline (+91 9871963535).

In a swift response, a two-member Rapid Response Unit from Wildlife SOS reached the godown premises. Upon arrival, they identified it to be an Asian palm civet, found in a completely wet state. With utmost care and precision, the team skillfully rescued the mammal from the situation.

Following the rescue, the civet was carefully examined by the NGO’s team of expert veterinarians to assess its condition and ensure it had not sustained any injuries during the operation. The animal is currently kept under close observation and will be released back into the wild once deemed fit.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “This was an extremely delicate operation, as the civet was visibly stressed in an alien environment due to being confined inside the washroom. The timely intervention by our team was crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of this protected species.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects, Wildlife SOS said, “The incident at the godown is a classic example of individuals acting out of compassion and concern for wild animals that find themselves in urban environments. Our Rapid Response Unit consists of trained professionals to rescue and relocate such animals in need.”

The Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus) is a vital component of natural ecosystems in south and southeast Asia, contributing to pest control and seed dispersal. This species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, highlighting the significance of conserving and safeguarding these creatures.

