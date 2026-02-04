Home

‘Civic sense has ended’: Man smokes cigarette in moving train, attacks fellow passenger on confrontation | Watch viral video

The video shows a man sitting on the upper berth of a train. Even though he was not alone and the train was packed with multiple passengers around him, he still kept smoking.

Image: X @nedricknews (videograb)

Viral news: When government-owned properties have strict rules to follow, many people still don’t respect them enough. One such incident has come to light from a train packed with passengers. If you’re wondering what’s so unusual about the scene, we’ve got you covered. It’s because a man is seen shamelessly smoking a cigarette inside the train, raising questions about a lack of civic sense. When other passengers tried to prevent him from smoking inside the public property, he barely listened. At this, one person confronted him, and the man who was smoking also attacked the one who confronted him. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the video about?

The video shows a man sitting on the upper berth of a train. Even though he was not alone and the train was packed with multiple passengers around him, he still kept smoking. According to the railway rules, it’s strictly prohibited to smoke on public transport. However, when people around him began to point him out, one even asked him to go and smoke inside the train’s toilet room. The rigid man hardly listens and keeps smoking, shamelessly.

At this, he gets confronted by one person who tries to stop his attempt to smoke a cigarette inside the train. What happened next was shocking. He attacked the person who confronted him.

Viral video

ट्रेन में सिगरेट सिविक सेंस खत्म हो गया

– चलती ट्रैन में सिगरेट पीते हुए युवक का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल। ट्रैन में सफर कर रहे यात्री के रोकने पर भी नहीं माना युवक। लोग वायरल वीडियो पर तरह तरह के कमेंट कर रहे हैं एक युवक ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा कि “क्या सिविक सेंस सच में… pic.twitter.com/GeSuBrynH0 — Nedrick News (@nedricknews) February 3, 2026

How’s social media reacting?

The video is widely circulating on social media. One such was shared on X with the caption, “Cigarette smoking has ended civic sense in trains… Video of a young man smoking a cigarette in a moving train goes viral on social media. The young man wouldn’t stop even when stopped by a fellow passenger travelling in the train. People are making all sorts of comments on the viral video; one young man commented, writing, “Has civic sense really ended? Imagine thinking you’re so entitled that you light up a cigarette in a crowded train. We’re all just side characters in this guy’s lungs,” as translated.

