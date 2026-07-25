‘I am proud of him’: Abhijeet Dipke’s mother gets emotional, showers praises on son after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Abhijeet Dipke's mother gets emotional, showers praises on son after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Check details here.

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'I am proud of him': Abhijeet Dipke's mother gets emotional, showers praises on son after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation(Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi: Reacting to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Anita Dipke, mother of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founding president Abhijeet Dipke, expressed immense pride in her son while recalling the emotional turmoil the family endured during the protests.

Anita Dipke, mother of Cockroach Janta Party’s Founding President Abhijeet Dipke, said, “I am very happy…I feel very proud…I was scared at times because he was beaten. I kept worrying about what might happen to him… They slapped him. I felt terrible. I couldn’t sleep. I stayed awake until three or four o’clock in the morning. I couldn’t eat either. Both of us lost our appetite and couldn’t sleep. ”

Watch Viral video: ‘I am proud of him’: Abhijeet Dipke’s mother gets emotional

On an emotional note, Anita Dipke stated, “Since June 7, we haven’t felt like doing anything at home…He has done a tremendous job…He’s still very young, yet he has accomplished something so significant at such a young age. I am extremely proud of him…”

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra | Anita Dipke, mother of Cockroach Janta Party’s Founding President Abhijeet Dipke, says, “I am very happy…I feel very proud…I was scared at times because he was beaten. I kept worrying about what might happen to him… They… https://t.co/1f64Ic1Edl pic.twitter.com/aJqG8l3Kdh — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

When did Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his post on Saturday, 35 days after a clamour for his resignation over irregularities in the exam system and the NEET paper leak galvanised thousands of students in an unprecedented protest spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Union ministers Jitendra Singh and J P Nadda talks with CJP

Pradhan’s resignation came just before CJP representatives met Union ministers Jitendra Singh and J P Nadda for another round of talks to figure out an amicable solution to the impasse. The talks were held at Vithalbhai Patel House near Jantar Mantar, in accordance with the CJP’s demand for a neutral venue. The opposition parties, which had supported the stir and had joined the chorus for Pradhan’s resignation, called it a victory for students, youth and democracy. Protests had spiralled since the CJP-led march to Parliament on July 20 that saw violence, with police and protesters blaming each other for it.

Another meeting between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party was underway on Saturday, shortly after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union cabinet. Pradhan’s resignation was the main demand of the CJP. While the central government was represented by Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the CJP delegation comprises spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at the meeting held at the Constitution Club of India here.

(With agencies inputs)