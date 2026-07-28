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CJP faces massive backlash on dancing videos, netizens say ‘you partied, protesters starved’

The backlash against Cockroach Janta Party leaders dancing after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation isn’t slowing down. Supporters have called the celebration insensitive following the end of the protest.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 28, 2026, 2:47 PM IST
cjp protest
CJP faces massive backlash on dancing videos, netizens say ‘you partied, protesters starved’ | Image: facebook

CJP Protest: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is still facing a massive backlash after a video of its leaders’ dance and celebration over Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation went viral on the internet. Several netizens have raised their voice about the ‘insensitivity’ of the party video right after the protest ended. Meanwhile, social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who made headlines by joining the protest and sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at the CJP stage, has also reacted to the controversy over the viral video.

‘Victory must be accompanied by humility,’ and supporters should celebrate it ‘with dignity, restraint and responsibility’, Wangchuk said.

Read more: CJP protest big update: SC orders states to release under 18 students and protesters with no criminal records

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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