CJP faces massive backlash on dancing videos, netizens say ‘you partied, protesters starved’

The backlash against Cockroach Janta Party leaders dancing after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation isn’t slowing down. Supporters have called the celebration insensitive following the end of the protest.

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CJP faces massive backlash on dancing videos, netizens say ‘you partied, protesters starved’ | Image: facebook

CJP Protest: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is still facing a massive backlash after a video of its leaders’ dance and celebration over Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation went viral on the internet. Several netizens have raised their voice about the ‘insensitivity’ of the party video right after the protest ended. Meanwhile, social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who made headlines by joining the protest and sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at the CJP stage, has also reacted to the controversy over the viral video.

‘Victory must be accompanied by humility,’ and supporters should celebrate it ‘with dignity, restraint and responsibility’, Wangchuk said.