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  • CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times before addressing Jaipur protestors | Watch video

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times before addressing Jaipur protestors | Watch video

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke arrived at the protest site and was being carried on supporters' shoulders, some youths in the crowd allegedly slapped him.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen Edited by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: June 15, 2026, 5:56 PM IST
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times before addressing Jaipur protestors | Watch video
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped- Screengrab-Viral video

Jaipur: In a shocking national development, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped by some people while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a protest in Jaipur. Two youths have been detained and further investigation is underway, officials said. The incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak where a large number of youths had gathered to protest over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and unemployment.

According to police and eyewitnesses, as Dipke arrived at the protest site and was being carried on supporters’ shoulders, some youths in the crowd allegedly slapped him. Following the incident, his supporters caught hold of the accused and assaulted them before the police intervened.

Read more: 'PM must choose between students and an 'incompetent' minister': What CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said in Amritsar

The police later detained two youths in connection with the incident, officials said.

Protesters carried placards with slogans against corruption and paper leaks, and demanded action on youth-related issues.

During the protest, slogans were raised demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest was organised by the CJP over issues related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, and unemployment, among others, police said.

Viral video:

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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