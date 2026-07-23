How GenZ turned CJP protest into a meme fest? Check out the best memes

Gen Z has taken its online culture offline, using memes, reels and creative edits inspired by internet trends to reshape the way political movements and activism look today.

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Images of placards with sarcastic and funny messages from the protest site have been going viral on social media. Image Credit: @iamneeraj___/X

The CJP protest unfolded at Jantar Mantar, on the streets where thousands battled police batons and quickly segued into social media with a distinctly Gen Z flavour as memes, music and mirth accompanied demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

As the protests gain steam in the national capital and across cities such as Mumbai, Indore, Udaipur and Hyderabad, Instagram and X have become extensions of the demonstration with participants mixing political messaging with viral internet trends.

With a generous lashing of creativity and a dash of sarcasm, Gen Z’s hyper referential humour that thrives on layers of irony took it all on – from calling for Pradhan’s resignation and commenting on joblessness to police action during the July 20 march and environment concerns.

Memes mocking Pradhan

While one Instagram user mocked the delay in Pradhan’s resignation, saying, “Employment opportunities are low in our country; that’s why Pradhan is not resigning”, another drew parallels with corporate life, quipping that the minister was probably waiting to receive his month’s salary before stepping down “to avoid the financial crunch during the full-and-final settlement”.

“Ho sakta hai Dharmendra Pradhan ke paas dusra offer na ho, isliye resign nahi kar raha. (Possibly Dharmendra Pradhan doesn’t have another job offer that’s why he is not resigning),” said a post on X.

Economy so bad even Dharmendra Pradhan isn’t resigning without another job in hand. — Souptika Banerjee (@stopstarekiss) July 22, 2026

Dharmendra Pradhan Ji on taking responsibility. Read b4 removed. https://t.co/tviFvF3NBB pic.twitter.com/mdt4s9S0an — EqualLives (@R2023WW) July 23, 2026

When life gives you Pradhan, become Phulera ke Pradhan. Not Dharmendra Pradhan. pic.twitter.com/pWY6iwihHa — Ganeshan (@ganeshan_iyer) July 22, 2026

This thread belongs to viral posters from cjp protest: pic.twitter.com/rx3sOXiQJV — Shweta ♡ (@Shay_Slay_) July 22, 2026

Drop the most ZEN-Z posters you found in this protest I’ll start first :#CJP #CJPProtest pic.twitter.com/4GE92C8qHj — Samosa (@xaffeine) July 22, 2026

Another meme on social media platform X read, “When life gives you Pradhan, become Phulera ke Pradhan. Not Dharmendra Pradhan.”

When protesters on their way to Parliament were met with Delhi Police and other paramilitary forces that resorted to lathi charge and firing teargas shells, short videos on social media gave the day’s ordeals sharp satirical spins.

Running protesters posted videos with songs such as “Chak De India”, “Bhag Milkha”, “Bhag DK Bose” and “Gangnam Style”. The music of popular mobile game Subway Surfer, in which the player tries to escape a policeman, found itself in several viral videos as protesters made a run for it. “Thanks for the cardio, Delhi Police!” it said.

Parliament ki doorbell bjake bhaag aaya pic.twitter.com/Ar9fYpOgxn — 100rav X (@HereToTroll72) July 22, 2026

GRWM, OOTD reels shared before heading to march

Several protesters also shared “GRWM” (Get Ready With Me) and “OOTD” (Outfit of the Day) reels before heading to the march, documenting their outfits and participation alongside updates from the protest site.

GRWM To Join CJP Protest. Now Big Revolution Will Come. Not only Dharmendra Pradhan,

But Now Mudi Will Give Resignation. #cjp pic.twitter.com/r3RFNiuHD9 — Dear Men (@Dear_Men_Life) July 19, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krish (@dwarkakadon)

Dressed in an indigo kurta, one content creator posted a snarky GRWM video.

“Get ready with me to witness the downfall of the government. I am wearing a spine, some jhumkas and my constitutional right to oh… Never mind!” she wrote. Another young woman proudly showed off her eyeliner that did not come off during the trying day of the protest march because her “foundation is strong, unlike the government”.

“Fun fact: Protest site pe Rang De Basanti aur Swades ke gaane baj rahe hain; Dhurandhar ke nahi. (They are playing songs of Rang De Basanti and Swades at the protest site, not of Dhurandhar),” one person wrote on X. Real life heroes like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar were also “revived” for “the latest season”.

Cockroach Janta Party

The CJP began gaining traction online following CJI Surya Kant’s reported “cockroaches” remark on unemployed youth. Since June 20, the group has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar, seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged NEET irregularities and paper leak claims. The agitation has now expanded across multiple regions.