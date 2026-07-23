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How GenZ turned CJP protest into a meme fest? Check out the best memes

Gen Z has taken its online culture offline, using memes, reels and creative edits inspired by internet trends to reshape the way political movements and activism look today.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: July 23, 2026, 6:04 PM IST
How GenZ turned CJP protest into a meme fest? Check out the best memes
Images of placards with sarcastic and funny messages from the protest site have been going viral on social media. Image Credit: @iamneeraj___/X

The CJP protest unfolded at Jantar Mantar, on the streets where thousands battled police batons and quickly segued into social media with a distinctly Gen Z flavour as memes, music and mirth accompanied demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

As the protests gain steam in the national capital and across cities such as Mumbai, Indore, Udaipur and Hyderabad, Instagram and X have become extensions of the demonstration with participants mixing political messaging with viral internet trends.

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With a generous lashing of creativity and a dash of sarcasm, Gen Z’s hyper referential humour that thrives on layers of irony took it all on – from calling for Pradhan’s resignation and commenting on joblessness to police action during the July 20 march and environment concerns.

Memes mocking Pradhan

While one Instagram user mocked the delay in Pradhan’s resignation, saying, “Employment opportunities are low in our country; that’s why Pradhan is not resigning”, another drew parallels with corporate life, quipping that the minister was probably waiting to receive his month’s salary before stepping down “to avoid the financial crunch during the full-and-final settlement”.

“Ho sakta hai Dharmendra Pradhan ke paas dusra offer na ho, isliye resign nahi kar raha. (Possibly Dharmendra Pradhan doesn’t have another job offer that’s why he is not resigning),” said a post on X.

Another meme on social media platform X read, “When life gives you Pradhan, become Phulera ke Pradhan. Not Dharmendra Pradhan.”

When protesters on their way to Parliament were met with Delhi Police and other paramilitary forces that resorted to lathi charge and firing teargas shells, short videos on social media gave the day’s ordeals sharp satirical spins.

Running protesters posted videos with songs such as “Chak De India”, “Bhag Milkha”, “Bhag DK Bose” and “Gangnam Style”. The music of popular mobile game Subway Surfer, in which the player tries to escape a policeman, found itself in several viral videos as protesters made a run for it. “Thanks for the cardio, Delhi Police!” it said.

GRWM, OOTD reels shared before heading to march

Several protesters also shared “GRWM” (Get Ready With Me) and “OOTD” (Outfit of the Day) reels before heading to the march, documenting their outfits and participation alongside updates from the protest site.

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A post shared by Krish (@dwarkakadon)

Dressed in an indigo kurta, one content creator posted a snarky GRWM video.

“Get ready with me to witness the downfall of the government. I am wearing a spine, some jhumkas and my constitutional right to oh… Never mind!” she wrote. Another young woman proudly showed off her eyeliner that did not come off during the trying day of the protest march because her “foundation is strong, unlike the government”.

“Fun fact: Protest site pe Rang De Basanti aur Swades ke gaane baj rahe hain; Dhurandhar ke nahi. (They are playing songs of Rang De Basanti and Swades at the protest site, not of Dhurandhar),” one person wrote on X. Real life heroes like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar were also “revived” for “the latest season”.

Cockroach Janta Party

The CJP began gaining traction online following CJI Surya Kant’s reported “cockroaches” remark on unemployed youth. Since June 20, the group has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar, seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged NEET irregularities and paper leak claims. The agitation has now expanded across multiple regions.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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