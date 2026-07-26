Watch: CJP protesters apologise to TV journalist days after viral live reporting incident, says, ‘Aapka patience dekh ke..’

Days after a video of a TV journalist being mocked during live reporting from the CJP protest went viral, several protesters apologised

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Watch: CJP protesters apologise to TV journalist days after viral live reporting incident, says, 'Aapka patience dekh ke..'(Photo Credit: X@Hanjigill)

CJP Protest: Saturday, July 25, became a memorable day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post amid the loud, long-standing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The resignation came after several days of sustained demonstrations, with protesters demanding accountability and action over the alleged paper leak.

Pradhan’s resignation came days after police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar triggered widespread criticism. The reported crackdown drew strong reactions from people across the country, with many extending their support to the students. The agitation, which began in Delhi, gradually spread to major cities and later reached smaller towns.

Also Read: Pralhad Joshi to take charge of Education Ministry after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

What is the viral video all about?

The protests gained further momentum after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed by Delhi Police from the Jantar Mantar protest site in the early hours of July 18, following the completion of his 21-day indefinite hunger strike. Several videos and photographs from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest have gone viral in recent days. Among the most widely shared clips was one featuring Zee News ground reporter Kapil Raut, who found himself at the centre of a tense exchange while reporting live from the protest site.

The same people who mocked the reporter are now apologizing to him… this is the best thing about this generation that they realize their mistakes quickly and own up to them. So happy to see him smiling again. pic.twitter.com/jnGwwu7DEs — Gill (@Hanjigill) July 25, 2026

While Raut was broadcasting live from Shivaji Park in Dadar, a group of protesters was surrounding him and shouting and referring to TV reporters as “losers” and expressing their dissatisfaction with all mainstream news channels because of their coverage. The video spread across social media like wildfire, sparking debates about the treatment of journalists covering protests and whether field reporters should be blamed for the editorial stance of their news organisations.

Remember the Journalist who was booed and called a loser by the students After Dharmedra’s resignation, the students apologized to him and he wholeheartedly accepted it saying “They were angry on Media and were voicing their cause” A happy ending perhaps!! pic.twitter.com/GrwdmHlkV9 — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) July 26, 2026

How are netizens reacting to the viral video?

A few days after the incident happened, it became known that some of the students who confronted Raut apologized for their behavior, blaming their anger. While discussing the incident during a televised interview, Kapil Raut indicated that the controversy had concluded on a positive note, since some of the students who had confronted him later communicated their remorse. While some of them met him directly following their protest, others called him to express their regret.

Raut stated that he accepted all the apologies, pointing out that he did not regard the actions of the students as a personal insult. He believes that their anger stemmed from dissatisfaction with how sections of the mainstream media had covered the NEET controversy rather than from any grievance against him as an individual.

Also Read: ‘I am proud of him’: Abhijeet Dipke’s mother gets emotional, showers praises on son after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

The reporter explained what the viral episode meant for Raut’s family. He said that his daughter seemed to be seriously affected after watching the videos of him being harassed in the public space. However, he added that the students’ decision to apologize later brought a sense of relief and comfort to his family, particularly his daughter, who was reassured by the gesture.

Remember the Journalist who was booed and called a loser by the students After Dharmedra’s resignation, the students apologized to him and he wholeheartedly accepted it saying “They were angry on Media and were voicing their cause” A happy ending perhaps!! pic.twitter.com/GrwdmHlkV9 — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) July 26, 2026

The development has received a great deal of acclaim online as many social media users stated that this is an uncommon case of accountability. In addition, some users pointed out that although emotions tend to run high during protests, one should be appreciated for the ability to recognize and apologize for the mistakes. A user on X wrote, “Patience is the virtue of few ..credit goes to both the journalist for not losing his patience n Gen Z apologising to him.”

Another netizen wrote, “his is the Indian value we all should nurture, grow cultivate and build”