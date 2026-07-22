CJP protests: Did Dharmendra Pradhan once lead a protest against paper leak in Odisha in 1997? Social media posts claim…

The ongoing debate over alleged exam irregularities has brought focus back on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with social media users reviving an old claim from his student politics years. Now, there are claims of his participation in a 1997 protest related to a paper leak in Odisha. Are these true?

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Did Dharmendra Pradhan lead a protest in Odisha in 1997? File image/PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been receiving flak for his handling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG paper leak, along with protestors demanding his resignation. Amid the ongoing protests, an incident from nearly three decades has resurfaced online. A 2021 report has gone viral again, alleging that Dharmendra Pradhan joined protests over a question paper leak in Odisha back in 1997. The report is being shared by critics who say it underscores the irony of the current situation.

Dharmendra Pradhan broke his silence on the NEET protests after Rahul Gandhi led a protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence on July 21. While accusing the Congress leader of ‘exploiting students’, Pradhan said students deserve “answers, reforms and accountability”. He, however, made no mention of the calls seeking his resignation.

However, India.com could not independently verify the incident.

Dharmendra Pradhan once lead a student protest in Odisha in 1997

Several social media posts have been circulating online that claim Pradhan was leading the protest against the state government over a paper leak in Odisha in 1997. The report claims that Pradhan spearheaded a protest by around 1,500 students against the Congress government in Odisha at the time. It further alleges that he was beaten by police during the protest and sustained multiple fractures.

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A post shared by YouTuber and social media influencer Mohak Mangal states, “In 1997, this man was the ABVP National Secretary and was just about to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. There was a paper leak in Odisha and there was a major protest. This man participated in them. He was beaten by the police.”

It further stated, “We staged a protest against the Odisha government in front of the secretariat. Around 1,500 students joined us there. While the protest was peaceful, the police charged against the activists. He was badly beaten up at that time. He had a few fractures too.”

“The irony? One of the interviewees says, ‘Under Pradhan’s regime, the students will have more scope for dissent. “It is natural for students to be anti-establishment,'” the post read.

In 1997, this man was the ABVP National Secretary and was just about to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. There was a paper leak in Odisha and there was a major protest. This man participated in them. He was beaten by the police. “We staged a protest against the Odisha… pic.twitter.com/U8UojIQ9BF — Mohak Mangal (@mohakmangal) July 22, 2026

The episode reportedly brought Pradhan into the spotlight as a student leader in the state. He entered student politics at the age of 18, setting the stage for his future career in public life.

Dharmendra Pradhan took over as Education Minister in 2024 after holding key portfolios, including Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (2021–2024) and Petroleum and Natural Gas (2019–2021). His political career began in 2000 when he was elected to the Odisha Assembly, followed by his entry into the Lok Sabha in 2004. He comes from a political background, as his father Debendra Pradhan was also a Minister of State in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government between 1999 and 2004.

Internet reactions

The internet is now flooded with posts highlighting Dharmendra Pradhan’s courageous acts as a young student leader. However, users are questioning why he has been unable to effectively curb the recurring problem of paper leaks.

Replying to the post, one user wrote, “It goes to show bad leadership of Modi and Shah. Zero accountability culture is promoted from the top down. Values such as morals, integrity, principles are thrown out the window. Had the leadership promoted such qualities, perhaps Pradhan would have stuck to his values.”

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Another wrote, “Clearly, papers have continued to leak across exams. And clearly, a resignation (as necessary as it is for accountability) will not solve anything. I think the only way to minimise leaking at large is to digitise every exam.”

A third user wrote, “What is more interesting to me is the fact how this young man was ABVP national secretary so young. He was the son of a major Odisha politician. He’s not some self-made activist turned politician, he’s literally a NEPOBABY.”