There is no dearth of videos to surf through as netizens kill time this quarantine but it is the cutesy animal videos that we keep going back to reboot our energies. Coming as our regular dose of mood lifting, a video of two elephants engaging in a tussle is currently breaking the Internet for its aww-dorable content. Also Read - Liquor Jugaad: Alcohol From Hand Sanitizer, Bottles Hidden Under Cucumber

Shared recently by Indian Foreign Service Saket Badola on Twitter, the video shows two elephants approaching each other and shaking their tusks like humans shake hands before every match. The peaceful demeanour of the jumbos suddenly changed as if a refree in a Judo match had shouted “Hajime“. What followed was an entertaining match as if of an elephant’s martial art. Pushing, defending and combating, the elephants soon ventured off into the jungle, chasing behind one another as people behind the camera cheered on. The video was captioned, “Clash of Titans !! Said to be from West Bengal. Not sure though. @ParveenKaswan @protectwildlife @SanthoshaGubbi any clue?? WA Forward. #elephant @SudhaRamenIFS @susantananda3 (sic).” Also Read - Don't Try to Usurp Powers Amid COVID-19 Crisis: Mamata's 13-page Attack on Governor For 'Abusive' Words

At a time when people across India are forced to stay indoors due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, several instances of Nature reclaiming itself have come to the fore. Amid increased wildlife sightings across the country, many wild animals have also been spotted wandering the streets of Munnar in Kerala.

Talking about elephants in other parts of the country, there have been multiple citing of elephants, including star elephant Padayappa, during the lockdown. With the sighting becoming a common occurrence now, people of the Munnar region have named the elephant after the Rajanikanth movie ‘Padayappa’. A few days ago, similar scenes were witnessed in Wayanad, where a tusker was seen walking peacefully down an empty road.