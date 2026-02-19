Home

Class 12th pass or Engineer without a certified degree? Why is Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman being trolled? Memes flood social media platforms

Various political leaders have alleged that PM Tarique Rahman has allegedly 'engineered' the election results.

The 2026 Bangladesh general election, held on 12 February 2026, marked a significant political shift in the country’s history. After years of upheaval culminating in the 2024 uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a decisive victory, capturing over 200 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad and securing a strong parliamentary majority.

Why is Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman being trolled?

Tarique Rahman, son of former leaders Khaleda Zia and Ziaur Rahman, returned from years in exile to lead the BNP to power and was sworn in as Prime Minister, ending Hasina’s long dominance. However, the newly sworn-in Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman has landed in a controversy and has gone viral on social media platforms.

The National Citizens Party (NCP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders are mocking him and calling him “engineer.” Well, the title engineer does not associate with his academic qualification. Various political leaders have alleged that PM Tarique Rahman has allegedly ‘engineered’ the election results.

The BNP bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections held on February 12 after a period of tumultuous political vacuum, instability and fragile security situation. The Awami League was barred from contesting polls. It all started when NCP leader Nasiruddin Patwary took to Facebook and wrote, “Congratulations! Engineer Tarique Rahman. Congratulations on your success in the 13th batch of National Election Engineering.” Since then, the post went viral across the social media platforms.

