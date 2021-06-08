Kochi: A Class 5 girl from Kerala’s Thrissur district has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India, Justice N. V. Ramana, saying she is happy that the Supreme Court has intervened in issues regarding the sufferings and death of people in their fight against Covid-19. In her letter to the CJI, 10-year-old Lidwina Joseph wrote, “I am happy and feel proud your honourable court has moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understood your honourable court has initiated effective steps in bringing down Covid-19 infection and death rate in our country, especially in Delhi. I thank your honour for this. Now I feel very proud and happy.” Also Read - Long Queues Seen Outside Liquor Shops in Puducherry After UT Relaxes Lockdown Guidelines

In her hand-written letter, the little girl further wrote that she was very worried about deaths in Delhi and other parts of the country due to coronavirus, and felt happy to see the top court making vital interventions to alleviate the suffering of the people in the unprecedented health crisis unleashed by the pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19: NIV Pune Detects New Variant Among Some International Travellers | Check Details Here

The letter was accompanied by a colourful illustration showing a bespectacled judge using his gavel to deliver a blow on the head of the coronavirus. She also drew a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, which was hung on the wall behind the judge.

Reacting to her letter, Chief Justice Ramana wrote her back saying:

My dear Lidwina,

I have received your beautiful letter along with a heart-warming illustration of the Judge at work.

I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well-being of people in the wake of pandemic. I am sure you will grow-up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards the nation-building.

With best wishes and blessings for your all-round success.

As a token of his appreciation, the CJI has also sent little Lidwina a signed copy of the Constitution of India.