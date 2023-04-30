Home

Viral

Class 7 Student Saves 66 Lives By Controlling Bus As Driver Faints: Watch

The video released by Warren Consolidated Schools showed Dylan Reeves safely bringing the bus to a stop on Masonic Boulevard near Burnet Road.

A video released by Warren Consolidated Schools shows Dylan Reeves safely bringing the bus to a stop. (Image: YouYube/@AzmiHaroun)

One doesn’t have to belong to a certain age group or wield a gun and shoot down bad guys and save the city to be a hero. You can be a class 7 student riding a bus and take over the control with a quick application of mind because you realise that the bus driver has passed out and the moving vehicle is out of control on a road full of other vehicles, traffic, and pedestrians.

This is exactly what Dylan Reeves, a 7th grader from Carter Middle School in Michigan did on April 26. A video released by Warren Consolidated Schools shows Dylan Reeves safely bringing the bus to a stop.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

About 53 seconds into the video, the driver falls unconscious, and Dylan enters the CCTV field of view shortly after to take the wheel, apply the brakes and turn off the ignition when the bus was starting to veer onto a collision course with what would have been oncoming traffic, said superintendent Robert Livernois.

Reeves then shouts out “Someone call 911. Now”, while screams from other panicked passengers, around 66 of which were on board according to Fox 2 Detroit, could be heard.

“Seventh-grader Dylan saw the driver in distress, stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop without incident,” said a statement from bus driver’s union president Robert Livernois.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.