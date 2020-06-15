Kochi: There’s no dearth of talent in this country and the young generation of India is proving that with its wonderful innovations. Arshad TH, a 9th standard student, has developed a light motorcycle by using scrap materials from his father’s automobile workshop in Kochi. Also Read - Angry At Not Getting Bike As Dowry, UP Man Posts Wife's Photo, Number Online & Asks Men To Pay For Sex

The young boy made the innovative motorcycle in one and a half months by putting together the scrap parts. Here are the pictures:

Kerala: A 9th standard student, Arshad TH, has made a light motorcycle by using scrap materials from his father's automobile workshop in Kochi. He says, "I took one & a half month to make this bike. It can run up to 50-km in 1-litre petrol. I wish to make a trolley next time". pic.twitter.com/JF2YjgFTni — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

This one-of-its-kind bike has a petrol tank attached to the seat and handles, with the capacity to hold one litre of fuel and can travel up to 50 kilometres on a full tank.

Manufactured with scrap tyres, disc brakes, LED lights and handles of other bikes and carrier and the seat of bicycles, Arshad spent nearly Rs 10,000 to develop the light motorcycle.

‘‘I first wanted to create a bike when I saw an iron pipe and engine of a motorbike in my father’s workshop during the lockdown. At first, my father scolded me but halfway through the process he helped me and it got completed in one and a half month. It was made using the parts of many bikes. I wish to manufacture a trolley next,” Arshad, told ANI.

Meanwhile, Arshad’s father TJ Hashim said he was proud of his son’s creation and added that he would support him in his future ventures.