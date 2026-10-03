‘Cleanest train no more?’ Passenger shares shocking videos of Vande Bharat toilets, prompting fast Railway response

A viral post calling the Vande Bharat "India's dirtiest and most dilapidated" train has ignited a fierce debate online over public transport standards.

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'Cleanest train no more?' Passengers share shocking videos of Vande Bharat toilets, prompting fast Railway response (Pic: X)

The Vande Bharat Express is famous for its hygiene and luxury. Meanwhile, a passenger’s post on the internet calling the Vande Bharat “India’s dirtiest and most dilapidated” train sparked a heated debate. The post went viral, prompting the Railways to take immediate action, issuing an apology.

The Vande Bharat Express has been on the tracks for over six years. To ensure the train remains in the same clean condition every day, the staff has to work very hard. A recent viral post on the internet, by a passenger, showed the condition of the Vande Bharat Express’s “general compartment,” leaving people perplexed. However, the railways immediately took action and responded.

A self-proclaimed rail fan, recently traveled on the Vande Bharat Express. When he saw the Vande Bharat Express from the outside, he noticed its glass was broken. He immediately took a photo. The bathroom was also in poor condition. The iron in the toilet appeared rusted. He then filed a complaint with the railway, along with the two photos.

The user wrote, “Never thought I’d see one of India’s dirtiest and most dilapidated Vande Bharat trains on the Western Railway, @drmadiwr. I never expected to see the filth, broken glass, and rusty toilets on Indian Railways’ most prestigious train.” He recounts this incident on October 2, when he was traveling on the Vande Bharat train from Sabarmati to Veraval (train number 26901).

In the comments section, users are asking, “Does our system only know how to build large trains and not how to maintain them?” Meanwhile, people’s civic sense is being questioned, asking, “What if someone brought Vande Bharat to this state?” One user predicted that the bullet train would need more security the day it launches, or it too will become like this in a short time.