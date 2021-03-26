Thirsty Crow Video Viral: You must have heard the children’s tale of a thirsty crow where during a dry spell of weather, a crow found a pitcher or matka with little water in it. But the crow was clever so he fetched some pebbles. He dropped the pebbles into the pitcher one by one and water started rising. He kept dropping in pebbles till the water was high enough and then drank it. Also Read - Viral Video: Lion With a Soft Heart Plays With Baby Duck, Tweeple Loves it | Watch

However, this crow is from the 21st century, so he had easier and smarter solutions to quench his thirst.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter on Friday, with the caption "Skilled crow". And within an hour of uploading the video, it has gone viral with more than a thousand views and dozens of retweets.

In the video, walking up to a water tap and then flying to its top. With his feet on the tap, the crow pushed open the tap with his beak by poking at it repeatedly. He then comfortably drank water from the tap.

This crow might be a smart bird but it seems from the video that he doesn’t understand the concept of water conservation and did not close the tap. And Twitter is not happy with it.

Watch the viral video below:

Skilled crow pic.twitter.com/Fc6OUC1jeo — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2021

Amused by the video, Twitter users called the crow an intelligent bird while many pointed out that he didn’t close the tap.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted: