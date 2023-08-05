Home

Artist Transforms Fluffy Clouds Into Playful Cartoons, Internet Says ‘Pleases Soul’

Artist Transforms Fluffy Clouds Into Playful Cartoons. | Photo: @Artistic Viral

Unique Art That Is Bringing Joy To The World: “Creativity is seeing what everyone else has seen, and thinking what no one else has thought,” this quote fully describes an artist who takes photos of clouds and transforms them into playful characters.

Through this art, the artist spreads happiness worldwide, posting a daily dose of amazing artwork on their Instagram page. Followers eagerly await these posts, which bring smiles to their faces.

Recently, some of these ‘joyful’ pictures have gone viral on the internet, receiving praise across the board. An Instagram page with the handle @ArtisticViral shared several pictures of the artist, praising their simple yet intriguing artwork.

Watch The Amazing Artwork Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artistic Viral (@artistic_viral)

About The Artist

The artist’s name is Chris Judge, who shares cloud photos on Instagram, transforming them into playful characters. They started the Instagram handle ‘A Daily Cloud’ during the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 while spending more time in the yard with their family.

After sharing a few of these drawings on social media, they were pleasantly amazed by the responses received. Since then, this imaginative concept has continued to expand, spreading “happy cloud art” in people’s feeds every day.

Drawing cartoon faces on cloud photographs might not be a complex task, and Judge might not be a top-tier artist. However, their unique perspective on clouds sets them apart. They bring their imaginative doodles to the images, resonating with people’s preferences.

Transforming fluffy clouds into a range of whimsical characters, Judge envisions toothy crocodiles and snoozing bears. Some shapes are easily recognizable, while others demand creative thinking to spot hidden faces. Maintaining minimalism is crucial; Judge aims not to overshadow the cloud. “I strive to use as few lines as possible and rely on the cloud’s form,” he shares with My Modern Met.

Taking about the post, since being shared the post has accumulated over 20 lakh views and received more than 18 lakh likes. the Insta users filled the comment section with clap and fire emoticons. The post also prompted users to share their thought in the comments section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“ These are wonderful! I always look to the clouds to see my puppies who are no longer with me, but in doggie heaven! These pictures take this to such an incredible & inventive level! SO fun! Love them!!! Thanks for sharing!,” an Instagram user said.

“This pleases my soul,” commented the second user.

‘amazing artwork,” commented the third user.

“Pure joy! Our favourite is the musicians. Thanks for the smiles,” another said.

