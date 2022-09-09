Trending News: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday (September 8) after 70 years on the throne at the age of 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III. A funeral will be held for the Queen after 10 days of official mourning.Also Read - What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II Dogs After Her Death?

Just an hour after the announcement of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, a golden cloud formation in the shape of the Queen's head was reportedly spotted over a town in the UK. According to a report by the Independent, Leanne Bethell, a British mother, captured photos of this unbelievable formation in A4169 in Telford, Shropshire.

Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was the first one to point out the formation. Her daughter was "Oh my God" repeatedly as she couldn't believe her eyes. "We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting," the Briton said. "She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it's the Queen – so I had to pull over and take some pictures," she added.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PICTURE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH CLOUD FORMATION AFTER HER DEATH:

Queen Elizabeth spotted in the clouds. What a photo 🇬🇧❤️ pic.twitter.com/9AxJZlJknv — airborne assault services (@Wayne57072607) September 8, 2022

That’s not the only curious thing that happened right after the Queen’s death. A double rainbow was also seen over Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon after the royal family confirmed that the queen is no more.

“A double rainbow today over Buckingham Palace. They say a double rainbow symbolizes a transformation in life and when it appears after someone passes it is a gateway to heaven. Rest In Peace,” journalist Jennifer Valentyne tweeted.

DOUBLE RAINBOW SPOTTED OVER BUCKINGHAM PALACE AFTER QUEEN’S DEATH:

A double rainbow today over Buckingham Palace ❤️ They say a double rainbow symbolizes a transformation in life and when it appears after someone passes it is a gateway to heaven. Rest In Peace #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/uXhdjYHTUQ — Jennifer Valentyne (@JennValentyne) September 8, 2022

