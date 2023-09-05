CM Yogi’s Social Media Following Hits 26 Million, Second In Line After PM Modi

Home

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has witnessed the most significant surge in followers on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, within the past 30 days. According to the Yogi Adityanath X Followers Reach 26 Million, Uttar Pradesh CM’s Popularity Next to PM Narendra Modi on Social Media latest data provided by X (formerly known as Twitter), Yogi’s followers have grown by over 2.67 lakh in this 30-day period. X has recently released a list of its top-followed accounts, including individual personalities, organisations, and foundations from around the world, based on the number of followers gained in the last 30 days.

Among Indian politicians, the second name on this list, following Prime Minister Modi (with 6.32 lakh new followers), is Yogi Adityanath.

It is worth noting that, CM Yogi’s rapid increase in social media popularity surpasses that of other Indian politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who holds the third position. This indicates that Yogi’s social media popularity is rising at a faster pace than any other political figure, as confirmed by a government spokesperson.

As of now, Yogi Adityanath has a total of 26 million followers on social media platforms. Within the larger context of Indian politicians, institutions, or personalities,

Yogi stands behind only ISRO (1,166,140), Prime Minister Modi, and Virat Kohli (4,74,011) in terms of gaining new followers.

