With no more fresh COVID-19 cases reported so far, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern not only declared the country coronavirus free but also eased the lockdown. As people begin to get back to school, colleges and work and check into restaurants, a coffee shop in Auckland goes all creative to maintain social distancing from customers.

While normalcy has not been fully restored, it is advisable to continue taking precautions so that the virus is not triggered. Treading on the same lines, this coffee shop was seen serving customers their regular cup of latte on a tray balanced on a wooden plank which was slided in their direction to avoid contact. Also Read - Jamia Improves RUR Rankings, Now Ranked 538 Worldwide

The video went viral on Twitter and netizens could not help but pour their appreciations and concerns out. While a user tweeted his appreciation writing, “It’s very Nice Beat corona social distancing Do whatever you want (sic)” and another gushed, “Here’s your latte with an extra shot of coronavirus. Have a blessed day! (sic)”, some expressed their concerns regarding the rickety balance of the cup on the plank or how would the tray bear the weight of more food in order.

Check out Twitter’s reaction here:

Here’s your latte with an extra shot of coronavirus. Have a blessed day! — Suge Dupree (@Mr_Freshee98) April 28, 2020

In America – someone would spill their coffee on themselves (their own fault) and then sue the business 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Killing Me Smalls (@SuperCaddie) April 28, 2020

It’s very Nice

Beat corona social distancing

Do whatever you want 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jlQ64wLpKl — MOINUDDIN PARKAR (@MoinuddinPark) April 30, 2020

We use hockey sticks in Canada. — Lance Trevison (@LanceTrevison) April 28, 2020

If it works, it works. — Coidzor (@Coidzor) April 28, 2020

This is clearly meant as a joke. You can’t keep tray balanced if loaded with other stuff. — Amine Marref (@AmineMarref) April 28, 2020

We can introduce this system at #Chillbeach dho @TrUsTiEr — Nevigey Shafeeu (@NevigeyShafeeu) April 28, 2020

Smart — Blondie (@Blondie40245162) April 28, 2020

Everyone has an engineer inside. — Prime (@quardbaud) April 29, 2020

Creativity and Sharp work — mohammad tauseef (@tauseefasia100) April 30, 2020

While the entire world is still grappling with the menacing coronavirus, New Zealand has emerged as a success story of the coronavirus crisis as it announced on Monday that it has eliminated Covid-19 after months of aggressive lockdown. “Decisive action, going hard and going early, helped to stamp out the worst of virus,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had said in a statement on Tuesday.