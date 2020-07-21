Coimbatore: At a time when face masks have become a compulsory part of our attire amid Covid-19, a new trend of experimenting with it has brought many variants in the market. Now, a Coimbatore-based goldsmith has designed masks using gold and silver threads! Also Read - 'Corona Esse Dekh ke 4 Baar Suicide Karega': Twitter Takes Dig at Cuttack Man's Gold Mask Worth Rs 3.5 Lakhs

The goldsmith named Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, who designed the masks using 0.06 millimeters thin gold and silver threads told ANI, “The gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakh and the silver mask costs Rs 15,000,” Acharya said.

Acharya further said that the main reason behind designing the mask is to create awareness about the need to wear these during the COVID-19 pandemic. He further added that it takes seven days to complete one mask.

“I’m aware that a common man cannot afford to wear these masks, but rich people can use them for royal weddings. So far, I have received nine orders, most of which are from north India,” he said.

Check out the pictures:

Tamil Nadu: Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, a goldsmith from Coimbatore has designed masks using gold & silver strings. He says,"the gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakhs& the silver mask costs Rs 15,000. Around 9 orders have been confirmed so far" pic.twitter.com/HJDIBrfDTd — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Soon after the pictures went viral, many people on social media wondered as to who was purchasing these masks. Questions regarding the effectiveness of the mask have also been asked by many. See the reactions:

I duly respect his efforts for this creativity but having it done at the time of crisis, when our economy has fallen low and people are together fighting the battle of life, is not justified. On the contrary, it will raise security concerns for the person who will wear it. — Ronit Kumar (@RonitKu41439) July 20, 2020

You know what ?? No one wears these masks..jewellary shops know that no one will buy ..They are simply making these designs For publicity , after few days they will dissolve all the gold and make another ornament !! Sab kuch gol maal hai bhai — Professor (@jaggu_infy) July 19, 2020

In a country where half the population is struggling to make both ends meet, this kind of actions are deplorable. Yes, if he donates the profit towards a good cause then it makes sense. — Paramjeet (@BagiSahib) July 21, 2020

At this hour of crisis and uncertainty going on,is it necessary for this type of show off…both for buyer as well as seller…too bad — Radha (@raadhkar) July 20, 2020

Waiting to hear about a Platinum Mask pic.twitter.com/0PdQ2tH5hO — Gurcharanjeet Singh (@Gurcharanjeet) July 19, 2020

A few days back, businessman Alok Mohanty from Cuttack flaunted a gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakhs. Owing to his Bappi Lahiri like love for gold accessories, Mohanty is fondly called “gold man” by his peers.

What do you think?