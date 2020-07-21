Coimbatore: At a time when face masks have become a compulsory part of our attire amid Covid-19, a new trend of experimenting with it has brought many variants in the market. Now, a Coimbatore-based goldsmith has designed masks using gold and silver threads! Also Read - 'Corona Esse Dekh ke 4 Baar Suicide Karega': Twitter Takes Dig at Cuttack Man's Gold Mask Worth Rs 3.5 Lakhs
The goldsmith named Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, who designed the masks using 0.06 millimeters thin gold and silver threads told ANI, “The gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakh and the silver mask costs Rs 15,000,” Acharya said.
Acharya further said that the main reason behind designing the mask is to create awareness about the need to wear these during the COVID-19 pandemic. He further added that it takes seven days to complete one mask.
“I’m aware that a common man cannot afford to wear these masks, but rich people can use them for royal weddings. So far, I have received nine orders, most of which are from north India,” he said.
Check out the pictures:
Soon after the pictures went viral, many people on social media wondered as to who was purchasing these masks. Questions regarding the effectiveness of the mask have also been asked by many. See the reactions:
A few days back, businessman Alok Mohanty from Cuttack flaunted a gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakhs. Owing to his Bappi Lahiri like love for gold accessories, Mohanty is fondly called “gold man” by his peers.
What do you think?