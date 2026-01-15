Home

Viral

Antarctica, Siberia or Greenland: Which is the coldest place on Earth? Temperatures drop up to −90°C, know how people survive there

Journey to the world’s most brutal climates, from Antarctica’s frozen plateaus to Siberian villages. Discover how humans survive, work, and thrive in temperatures so cold that breath turns into ice.

Imagine a coldest place so intense it doesn’t just “bite”-it burns. Most of us start shivering when the thermometer hits zero, but there are corners of our map where that would feel like a tropical breeze.

From the desolate ice sheets of the South Pole to Siberian villages where car engines never sleep the planet’s coldest spots are more than just geographical outliers; they are testament to the sheer grit of the human spirit and the raw power of nature. Here is what life looks like at the absolute bottom of the thermometer.

1. The Heart of the Abyss: Antarctica’s High Plateau

If you’re looking for the “Final Boss” of winter, you’ll find it on the East Antarctic Plateau. This isn’t just a cold place; it’s practically another planet. At high-altitude ridges like Dome Argus, temperatures have been known to plummet below -90°C (-130°F).

To put that in perspective, that is significantly colder than the average temperature on Mars. At these levels:

Breath becomes a hazard: Taking a deep lungful of air without a mask can actually damage your respiratory tissue.Instant Freezing: Exposed skin can develop frostbite in seconds.

The Sound of Silence: It is so quiet and still that the only thing you might hear is the “hiss” of your own breath turning into ice crystals.

Only the most elite scientific teams venture here, living in high-tech pods that feel more like space stations than houses.

2. Oymyakon, Russia: The Village That Refuses to Freeze

While Antarctica is largely empty, the Siberian village of Oymyakon holds the title for the coldest permanently inhabited place on Earth. With record lows hitting nearly -70°C (-94°F), the roughly 500 residents here have a lifestyle that sounds like science fiction to the rest of the world.

In Oymyakon, “normal” is a relative term:

The 24/7 Engine: If you turn your car off outside, the oil will freeze solid within minutes. Many locals simply leave their engines idling all day and night. The School Limit: Kids here are tough-school usually only cancels classes if it drops below -52°C.

The “Ice Breath”: Locals talk about the “whisper of stars” the sound of their own breath freezing and tinkling as it falls to the ground.

3. Yakutsk: A Frozen Metropolis

If Oymyakon is a remote outpost, Yakutsk is the impossible city. It is the coldest major city in the world, home to over 300,000 people who go to work, shop at outdoor fish markets (where the fish are naturally frozen solid like wooden planks), and navigate life at -40°C.What makes Yakutsk fascinating is the engineering required to keep it standing:

Cities on Stilts: Because the ground is permafrost, the heat from buildings would melt the ice and cause them to sink. Almost every large structure is built on deep concrete stilts.

The Winter Uniform: Fashion takes a backseat to survival. Fur is often a necessity, not a luxury, and dressing for a simple walk to the grocery store can take 15 minutes of layering.

4. Why We Go: The Lure of the Extreme

Why do people stay in places that seem determined to freeze them out? For the scientists in Antarctica, these frozen plateaus are “time capsules” that hold bubbles of air from millions of years ago, helping us understand our climate’s past and future. For the residents of Siberia, it’s home-a land of stark, glittering beauty and a community bound by a shared survival code.Surviving these extremes comes down to one thing: respect for the environment.

You don’t “beat” the cold; you learn to dance with it. Whether it’s through multi layered polar gear or the architectural ingenuity of a permafrost city, humans have proven that no matter how low the mercury goes, we find a way to keep the fire burning.

