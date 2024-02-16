Home

Viral

‘Collector Ki Dhamki Doge, Nachwa Dunga…’: Chhatarpur Doctor Shunted After Viral Video Shows Him Deriding Home Guard Jawan

‘Collector Ki Dhamki Doge, Nachwa Dunga…’: Chhatarpur Doctor Shunted After Viral Video Shows Him Deriding Home Guard Jawan

In the viral video, Dr Arunendra Shukla, is seen deriding the Home Guard staffer at the Chhatarpur District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh and even throwing away his documents while asking him to "stay within limits".

Screengrab (X)

Madhya Pradesh News: A doctor in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district was shunted out Friday after a viral video allegedly showed him misbehaving with a Home Guard jawan and asking him to “stay within his limits”.

Trending Now

In the video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, Dr Arunendra Shukla, is seen deriding the Home Guard staffer and even throwing away his documents while asking him to “stay within limits”.

You may like to read

“Do Do hazaar mein bikne wale collector ki dhamki doge toh nachwa dunga (I am not scared of the collector who can be bought for Rs 2,000. I will make you dance to my tunes If you threaten me using this collector charade,” the Dr Shukla can be seen yelling at Home Guard staffer.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

“First of all, don’t come to the hospital chewing gutka (tobacco) and don’t forget your limits,” the rude doctor can be heard saying in the video.

The video also shows the doctor throwing away the documents belonging to the home guard jawan and asking him to get out.

According to reports, the incident took place on February 12 at the Chhatarpur district hospital where the doctor was posted.

Citing hospital sources, a PTI report said the home guard jawan had gone to the hospital to get the CT scan and X-ray of an accident victim known to him done when the incident took place.

Doctor shunted

Meanwhile, after the video of the incident went viral on the internet, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday shunted out the erring doctor and assured strict action against him.

State Public Health and Medical Education Minister Rajendra Shukla ordered the removal of Dr Arunendra Shukla from the Chhatarpur district hospital, saying this kind of behaviour would not be tolerated.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the health minister on Friday ordered the transfer of Dr Shukla from his post.

“This kind of behaviour in public life is intolerable. Dr Shukla has been removed from his post and the matter will be investigated further,” he told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.