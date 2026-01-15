Home

College student works for Zepto after classes to earn extra money, giving reality check of paid internships

College student works for Zepto after classes to earn extra money, giving reality check of ‘paid internships’

A college student works part-time with Zepto, giving a reality check on 'paid internships.'

Viral news: When it becomes severely difficult for college passouts to find paid internships, a story is grabbing all the attention as it highlights responsibility. The story is going viral as it reflects the current state of the job market. Swapnil Kommawar shared the post on X (formerly Twitter). Many people have resonated with the story, as Kommawar shared the reality of the job market in finding paid internships. He said that after talking to his friend’s younger brother, he realised that finding a paid internship is so difficult these days, as a result of which, he chose to work part-time and support his family’s financial condition. You can read the viral post here.

Paid internships are difficult to find

In the post, Swapnil shared an interaction with his friend’s younger brother. He said that the younger brother of his friend is pursuing a degree and works part-time at Zepto for delivery work. The reason shared by Swapnil has shocked the internet. The friend’s brother told him that finding internships these days is easy, but finding paid internships is not. As a result, he had to work with Zepto on a part-time basis to support the financial condition of his family. The story highlights the young man’s responsibilities and duties, which serve as a major lesson.

The post read, “I met my friend’s younger brother. He is doing his degree. After college, he works part-time in Zepto. Carrying bags. Delivering orders. Earning pocket money. I asked him, Why not do an internship? He smiled and said, Internships are easy to find. But paid internships? Very hard. So he chose part-time work by understanding family conditions. At least money comes in. At least he is not sitting idle. Not a big job.Not a big salary. But a big lesson!”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have shared their takes on the post. One user commented, “This is actually a very good approach which is practiced in western education systems. By doing jobs during studies, kids learn a lot about finances, communication and overall leadership”, and another wrote, “Good thought and impressive sense of responsibility. However, odd jobs won’t bring in the required skills to boost academic learning.”

