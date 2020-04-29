New Delhi: Leaving a gaping hole in the hearts of million of fans, Bollywood’s finest actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai after a relentless fight with illness. Just a few days ago, actor’s mother Saeda Begum had passed away at the age of 95. Also Read - Obituary: Irrfan Khan, The Man of Brilliant Cinema And Beautiful Heart Will be Missed

The actor who boasts of millions of fans from both India and abroad, is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan. Needless to say, the grief of the family in the face of such a devastating tragedy is unimaginable.

Here’s all you need to know about his wife Sutapa Sikdar:

Sutapa was born and brought up in Delhi, in an Assamese Hindu family and did her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Andwers Ganj. She later studied at National School of Drama, owing to her keen interest in storytelling and screenplay writing.

Interestingly, Irrfan who was also studying at NSD met Sutapa in the campus, and the couple eventually fell in love in 1987. The couple graduated together, however both of them decided to not get married until they find employment in the industry.

After a few years, they tied the knot on February 23, 1995, and the couple have two sons: Babil and Ayan. The family currently resides at Aksa Beach which is situated in Mumbai.

Sutapa is also an Indian film and dialogue writer who has written for famous movies like Khamoshi: The Musical, Supari, Shabd and Kahaani. Turning producer, she was associated with the 2016 movie Madaari, which featured Irrfan in the lead. The next year in 2017, she produced romantic comedy Qarib Qarib Singlle.

After Irrfan was with diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, it was Sutapa Sikdar, who proved to be a pillar of strength for her husband and gave him the courage to fight the battle.

In a recent interview, Irrfan revealed she had been there for him 24×7 during his sickness and said that he wants to live for his wife.