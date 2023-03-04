Home

Viral

Combination Of Electronic Products ‘Create’ Face Of Nikola Tesla | Watch Viral Video

Combination Of Electronic Products ‘Create’ Face Of Nikola Tesla | Watch Viral Video

There are so many platforms that share and dare us to find solutions to optical illusions.

Combination Of Electronic Products ‘Create’ Face Of Nikola Tesla | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: We always love to challenge others and also ourselves with different kinds of riddles and illusions. Of late, optical illusions and challenging others to crack them have become a trend. There are so many platforms that share and dare us to find solutions to optical illusions. In visual perception, an optical illusion is an illusion caused by the visual system characterized by a visual percept that arguably appears to differ from reality. It is not the eyes that actually see and comprehend the puzzle. It is our brain and the optic nerves that do all these wonders.

The viral video that we are sharing here is about an optical illusion created by using a combination of electronic products. The video is shared on Twitter by Science girl @gunsnrosesgirl3 with the caption, “At the Illusion Art Museum in Prague there optical illusions that challenge perspective: Watch how the face of Nikola Tesla appears from a combination of electronic products.”

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF OPTICAL ILLUSION HERE

At the Illusion Art Museum in Prague there optical illusions that challenge perspective: Watch how the face of Nikola Tesla appears from a combination of electronic products

pic.twitter.com/QXCuMcZJeP — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 3, 2023

Nikola Tesla was a Serbian-American inventor, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, and futurist best known for his contributions to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system.

About optical illusion, our eyes work in constant unison with our brains and that is why we the world as we do. What is captured by the retinas in our eyes is actually upside down and backward. Our brain adjusts these images by flipping them, so we see images right side up and reversed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.