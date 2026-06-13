‘I deserve the hatred’: Comedian Pranit More admits ‘lapse in judgment’ amid ‘Rs 370 ki biryani’ viral controversy

Pranit More faced criticism after he was seen laughing during a stand-up show when web developer Himanshu Jangra shared that he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date but did not receive anything in return from the woman.

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Pranit More. Facebook

Comedian Pranit More issued a second apology since the Rs 370 biryani went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism and stated that his lack of objection to the comment was a ‘lapse of judgment. Days after his social media account was taken down, More sought another opportunity to prove himself while dealing with a cyber police investigation into allegedly disseminating “obscene and objectionable” material. In his second apology, he said that he deserved the hatred that he has been receiving online.

Watch: Stand-up comedian Pranit More says, “This is something I wanted to say for a long time, but my Instagram was suspended. Many of you might have seen my crowd work video, for which I have been receiving a lot of hate. I feel I deserve this hate. Because while I was doing… pic.twitter.com/yw1eeqz0So — IANS (@ians_india) June 13, 2026

Apologising on Saturday, More acknowledged that the backlash was justified. He said he was swept up in the moment as the audience laughed at the remarks and admitted he should have stepped in instead of allowing the conversation to continue. Describing it as a serious error in judgment, he expressed regret for giving the speaker a platform and apologised to anyone offended by the incident. He also sought another chance, promising to learn from the episode and improve.

What was the controversy?

The controversy stemmed from a crowd interaction during More’s show in Gurugram. A web developer named Himanshu Jangra told the audience that he had spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani and, when the woman later asked for a ride home, he expected sexual favours in return. More laughed at the comment, triggering outrage online. While both men later issued apologies, much of the criticism remained directed at the comedian.

NCW called More, Jangra to appear

On Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) called More and Jangra to appear before it, stating that their comments seemed to normalise sexual coercion and behaviour without consent. The controversy also cost Jangra his job, with his employer terminating his employment.

Another audience member under attack

In another viral segment from the show, MBBS student Sejal Pawar was seen making derogatory comments about cadavers and male bodies used in medical education. The remarks drew criticism from authorities, who described them as disrespectful to the dead. She subsequently issued an apology.

In response to the controversy, Mumbai’s KEM Hospital set up a two-member inquiry panel. Dean Dr Harish M Pathak said the remarks were unacceptable, and Mayor Ritu Tawde asserted that vulgar and hateful comments would not be tolerated under the guise of entertainment.

Calling for greater accountability, Tawde appealed to artists, content creators and influencers to exercise social responsibility in their work. She added that the public should actively oppose material that spreads hate, obscenity or misogyny.

Commenting on the controversy, Devendra Fadnavis said freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but it must be exercised responsibly. He said comedians and performers should be careful not to cross the line where their expression infringes on another person’s dignity and right to be treated with respect.