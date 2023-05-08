Home

Comedy Of Errors During Medal Presentation, Netizens Say ‘Men’: Watch

It did manage to bring a few smiles and waves of laughter.

There is no shame in acknowledging that opposites attract and sometimes the attraction reaches a whole new level, that may be called besotted. It could happen to anyone at any place, like a medal presentation ceremony.

The video shows three women on a podium to receive their medals. The medal presenter is a man and he approaches the woman on the third level of the podium and puts the medal around her neck and exchanges la bise (cheek-to-cheek air kiss). He goes out of the frame to collect the other medal and meanwhile, the woman on the second level points out something to the woman who has been presented with the medal and they realise the goof-up.

The video is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption, “He forgot everything when he laid his eyes on her. 😂”

You have to watch the video to comprehend and enjoy the humor.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

He forgot everything when he laid his eyes on her. 😂 pic.twitter.com/s5mVWv7Q7C — Figen (@TheFigen_) May 7, 2023

It seems like an innocent mistake. Nevertheless, it did manage to bring a few smiles and waves of laughter.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Mr Green @22redcar: Where do you find all these videos ? They are really good.

Bageshree 🇮🇳🇺🇸 @vagabondX10: men will be men

G Smith Studio @GSmithStudio1: We all know which one won his heart!!

Reinaldo F Cristo @rcristo: Too much excitement! 😅🥳

$@♤@ @monkeyshowcrazy: Lmfao😂

Fashi! @FloridaNaijaPH: He was ready to risk it all.

Unnamed @Ahumansvoice: In love 🤦‍♀️

Margaret Hunger @MargaretHunger8: I love how the girl awards the real winner, bowing to her and shaking her hands. That was awesome 👏. Great Sports all the girls up on podium. I’m glad they had fun with it.

Saddy @sadanand3786: 👏😁😄….men

Reinaldo F Cristo @rcristo: It was an excuse to give the girl a few kisses…🥰

Hvrayala @hvrayalala: Magic of beauty

